Derrick B. Staaatz, 35

No services are scheduled at this time.

Derrick B. Staatz
1984-2020

Derrick B. Staatz, 35, Herington, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1984 in Great Bend, Kansas.
Derrick was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include parents, Ronald Staatz and Dabney Jiles; siblings, Elijah Staatz, Tiffany Bozarth, Michael Terhune; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

