Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson
1953-2019

Derrick “Pappa Bare” Peterson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.
He was born February 18, 1953 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Derrick married Teresa Lynn Rothwell June 24, 2017. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed camping, cooking and was a chef at Disney World for over a year. Derrick also sponsored many friends in A.A. and N.A. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel (Baity); and sister, Roxanne
Additional survivors include children, Michael Short, Cher Short, George Adams, Joshua Wilson (Tessa), Teddy Paugh (Jennifer), Natasha Smith (John), Kenneth Paugh; grandchildren, Octavion “Buddy”, Destiny, Mariah, Brett and Tailor; sister, Leslie Barclay (Gilbert); other numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses, to donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Derrick’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

