Derrick S. Moser

1991-2019

Derrick Scott Moser was 27 and lived in Cameron, Missouri and passed away March 10, 2019 at his residence.

Derrick was born March 28, 1991 in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Windsor, Colorado making his way to Nebraska after high school. Most recently he was living in Cameron, Missouri with his girlfriend surrounded by her family. Derrick worked at Hiland Dairy as a machine operator. He had a great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Derrick had a huge heart and loved everyone. Derrick is survived by his mother, Tonya (Michael) Moser Wade of Seagoville TX; father Scott (Stephanie) Moser of Fort Worth TX, father Jeff (Sarah) Marshall of Illinois City, IL; sister Miranda (Lucas) Kiewatt of Brule NE, girlfriend Morgan Waggoner of Cameron, MO and her parents Jim and Lisa Waggoner of Cameron Missouri. Derrick is also survived by 2 nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents. He is preceded in death by his sister, Fallon Moser of Windsor, CO and grandfather, Larry McIntosh of Keithsburg, IL.

Services: 12:00PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 11:00AM-12:00PM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations. Memorial donations: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Special thanks and gratitude go out to the Waggoner family.