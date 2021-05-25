Clear
Destiny Dawn Gilbert 28

Destiny Dawn Gilbert 28, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Blue Springs, MO.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:52 PM

Destiny Dawn Gilbert 28, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Blue Springs, MO. She was born May 21, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Nancy "Blanche" and Willie Gilbert. She graduated from Lafayette High School class of 2010, and she attended Northwest Missouri State University. She enjoyed camping, motorcycles, painting, and calligraphy. She loved to do hair and nails, as well as her music and playing the saxophone, but most especially she loved spending time with her family. Destiny was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Lee Meyerdirk, and maternal grandfather, Harold Akines. Survivors include: father, Willie Gilbert, mother, Nancy "Blanche" Gilbert both of Saint Joseph, MO, fiance, Brandon Beth, Blue Springs, MO, paternal grandparents, Dick & Libby Gilbert, Union Star, MO, paternal grandmother, Patricia Zuchowski, maternal grandmother, Barbara Starr, King City, MO, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Joseph Totton officiating. The rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Destiny Gilbert Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

