Deva Carol Bruce 78, of Atchison, Kansas passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 in Atchison. She was born May 22, 1941 in De Kalb, Missouri daughter of the late Margaret & William Shelton. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Atchison Leather and Berger Leather. She was very faithful, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and good friends at Trinity Place. She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Deva was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bruce, parents, and sister, Sally Dishman. Survivors include daughters, Angie (Kennedy) Johnson, Lees Summit, MO, and Sara Linck, Atchison, KS, brother, Billy Shelton, Sierra Vista, AZ, grandchildren: William, Margaret, Ruby and Allen Linck, and Chase and Lily Johnson,. A Celebration of life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the Sugar Creek Christian Church, Rushville, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Deva Bruce Memorial Fund for the benefit of her grandchildren. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com