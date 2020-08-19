Dewayne V. Gottswiller, 85, Clarksdale, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Clarksdale, MO. He was born on September 10, 1934 to Amos Noble & Glenna (Schottel) Gottswiller. He married Patricia Propes in Rosendale, MO on April 26, 1958 and she survives of the home.

Dewayne was a loving father and husband who cared for the land every day. Dewayne and Pat have been married for 62 years. They worked beside each other every day of their married life. He saw a world of change during his farming career from horse drawn equipment to modern farm machinery. He loved working alongside Pat, Ginette, and Todd on the farm. His grandsons were very special to him and he passed the love of farming on to them both. He was an avid horseman and loved to hunt. Dewayne had so many friends and would help anyone and everyone who crossed his path. He was so loved.

Dewayne is survived by his wife; son, Todd (Rhonda) Gottswiller of Clarksdale, MO; daughter, Ginette Gottswiller of Clarksdale, MO; grandsons, Seth Kurtz and Cole Gottswiller both of Clarksdale, MO; brother Nelson Gottswiller of Weatherby, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ermal Gottswiller.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. In lieu of flowers family asks memorial donations to the family for an establishment for an agricultural scholarship fund. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. is in charge of local arrangements.