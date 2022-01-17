Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dewey Gilbert Heath, 87

Dewey Gilbert Heath, 87, Helena, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:21 PM

Dewey Gilbert Heath, 87, Helena, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.
He was born January 31, 1934 in Helena to Dewey and Alma (Krauss) Heath.
Dewey married Della Lou Huffaker on July 24, 1954. He and Della Lou loved to dance at the Eagles Lodge on Saturday nights. He lost his dance partner of 56 years on December 4, 2010.
A talented basketball player, Dewey excelled in the sport at both Helena and Rosendale High Schools. He later coached numerous men’s and boys’ ASA fast pitch softball teams in Helena. He loved competition and winning was very important. He also helped his daughters show horses in 4-H shows. He was proud of all of his children’s accomplishments.
Dewey lived and breathed farming his whole life. He was past president of the Andrew County Pork Producers and served on the board of the Farm Service Association in Andrew County. He also was a charter member of the Helena Lions Club.
But he was not all work and sports. Dewey was known for being a prankster to his family and unsuspecting strangers, even store managers and hotel clerks.
Dewey was preceded in death by wife, Della Lou; his parents; daughter, Lisa Sipes; great-grandson, Andrews Sipes; and sisters, Katherine Patrick and Marion Price.
Survivors include children, Mick Heath (Dalene), Tom Heath (Diane), and Kathy Crawford (Kelly); grandchildren, Michael Sipes (Shawna), John Sipes (Brittni), Tyler Crawford (Amy), Jessi Baker (Arlin), Dewey Ray Heath, Alex Heath (Kelsey), and Tony Heath (Mikaila Fry); great-grandchildren, Kaler Baker, Cade Crawford, Nolan Sipes, Jack Sipes, Cale Sipes, Riley Crawford, Josie Crawford, Wade Sipes, Jayce Heath, Ace Baker, and Grayson Heath; sister, Janice Humphrey (Jack); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Helena Cemetery Association, 13844 State Route F, Helena, MO 64459. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories