Dextin Cole Masoner, 5 months

Visitation: Thursday, October 8th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, October 8th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dextin Cole Masoner 5 month old son of Makinzie Masoner and Destin Wertz-Hodge of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born April 13, 2020. Dextin was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmothers, Cheryl Dunn and Tedda Hovey, and maternal great grandfather, Harold Miller. He is survived by his parents, maternal grand parents, William (Nichole) Masoner, maternal grandfather, Joshua Miller, grandmother, Tammy Blanchard, paternal grandmother, Ashley Hodge, paternal grandfather, Dustin Wertz, maternal great grandparents, William (Amy) Westcott, Rusty (Tina) Hovey, Tammy (Henry) Miller-Campbell, maternal step great grandfather, Gene Dunn, maternal great-great grandmother, Fern Hill, aunts, Maleigha, Ashlyn, Avery, Ava, Scarlett, Mersadyz, and Alyssa, uncle, Brendan, and his great aunt, Heather. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Thursday, funeral service 4:00 p.m., Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life following at 6036 Pryor Ave. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
