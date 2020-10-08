Dextin Cole Masoner, 5 months

Dextin Cole Masoner 5 month old son of Makinzie Masoner and Destin Wertz-Hodge of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born April 13, 2020. Dextin was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmothers, Cheryl Dunn and Tedda Hovey, and maternal great grandfather, Harold Miller. He is survived by his parents, maternal grand parents, William (Nichole) Masoner, maternal grandfather, Joshua Miller, grandmother, Tammy Blanchard, paternal grandmother, Ashley Hodge, paternal grandfather, Dustin Wertz, maternal great grandparents, William (Amy) Westcott, Rusty (Tina) Hovey, Tammy (Henry) Miller-Campbell, maternal step great grandfather, Gene Dunn, maternal great-great grandmother, Fern Hill, aunts, Maleigha, Ashlyn, Avery, Ava, Scarlett, Mersadyz, and Alyssa, uncle, Brendan, and his great aunt, Heather. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Thursday, funeral service 4:00 p.m., Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life following at 6036 Pryor Ave. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com