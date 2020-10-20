Diana Cathleen (Daley) Heckadon, 67

DIANA CATHLEEN HECKADON

1953 - 2020

Diana lived to love, nurture and help people. As a woman of compassion, love and great faith she lived her life devoted to these ideals. Her Irish eyes were always smiling on family, friends, patients and everyone she met.

She was born Diana Cathleen Daley in Kansas City, MO on July 5, 1953 to Frank and Donna Daley. She was a graduate of Ruskin High School, attended Longview College in Lee’s Summit and graduated from Research Hospital School of Radiology in Kansas City. In 1973 she married Ronald Heckadon and they had four children.

Diana worked general x-ray and trauma at Research Hospital and Medical Center in Kansas City for many years among patients she attended was former President Harry S. Truman. In 1985 her husband Ron was transferred to Enid OK and Diana served patients at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. She also provided mammography services at Vance Air Force Base in Enid.

In 1992 Ron was transferred back to Kansas City and the couple decided to purchase a home in Cameron, MO. Diana worked at Cameron Regional Medical Center in general x-ray, mammography and CT. Diana also served as a Clinical Instructor for Student Radiologic Program conducted by Cameron Regional Medical Center for Hillyard Technical Center. In addition, Diana assisted in Religious Education classes for many years at St. Munchin Catholic Church and other volunteer activities.

In 2002 Ron was transferred to St. Paul, MN. Diana accepted a position with the United Hospital Breast Center in St. Paul, MN as Lead Mammographer and was later promoted to Supervisor. Diana attended classes at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN while completing studies in Bone Densitometry for registration with ISCD for CDT licensure. Diana did Bone Densitometry and Mammography for HealthEast in St. Paul.

However, Diana’s main goals in life were centered in faith, family, grandchildren. Her professional goals always put the patient before self, always seeking to provide the most compassionate and highest quality care she could.

Diana enjoyed knitting gloves, hats, blankets and other items for family, friends and co-workers.

Both Diana and Ron planned to return to Cameron, MO for retirement. They purchased a retirement home in Cameron in 2018.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Heckadon

Four children, Daniel Heckadon of Cameron, Stephen Heckadon of Cameron,

April (David) Myers of Cameron and Thomas Heckadon of Burnsville, MN.

Four grandchildren, Gabriel Sykes (USMC) of Camp Lejeune, NC,

Grace Myers, Rosemarie Myers and John Myers of Cameron.

Two brothers, Larry (Lisa) Campbell of Mesquite, TX and Dan (Beckie) Daley of Lee’s Summit, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be donated to:

Cameron Regional Medical Center or St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Rosary: 6pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 and Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects Wednesday, 1:00 to 6:00 PM and Thursday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

