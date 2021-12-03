Clear
Diana Lee Deatherage, 61

Diana Lee Deatherage, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 3:08 PM

On August 1, 1960 she was born to David and Donna (Saunders) Smith in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Diana enjoyed traveling, playing pitch, and spending time with those she loved.
She will be remembered as a generous, giving person, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her last wish was to donate her body to science in the hope of improving the life of others.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
Survivors include the light of her life, her son and his family, Tyler Deatherage (Kortnee) and Lorelei; family, friends and the friends she considered family.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Diana’s honor to the LUNGevity Foundation at PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

