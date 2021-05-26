Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Diana Lynn (Leipard) Pope, 69

Diana Lynn (Leipard) Pope, 69, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with family at her side.

Posted: May 26, 2021 4:10 PM

Diana Lynn (Leipard) Pope, 69, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with family at her side.

Diana was born on February 21, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, to L.H. and Lila June (Jeffrey) Leipard. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brother, Steven Leipard.

She had lived in Parkville, Missouri, and moved to this area 20 years ago.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Geography and Geology from Northwest Missouri State University in 2007. Then her Master’s in G.I.S., (Geographic Information Systems), also from Northwest. She was a adjunct faculty member at Northwest Missouri State, where she taught labs in Geology and Geography.

Diana has a Radiolarian fossil named after her: “Entactinia dianae”.

She belonged to several national and international organizations related to Geography and Geology. Diana had a special interest in volcanoes and igneous rocks.

On February 26, 2005 in Maryville, Missouri, Diana was united in marriage to John P. Pope. He survives at the home in Maryville.

Other survivors include her daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Watzke, Omaha, Nebraska; stepson, Lee Pope, Chicago, Illinois, stepdaughter, Leia (Dennis Morris) Pope, Boulder, Colorado; and 2 grandchildren: Brianna and Elizabeth Watzke.

Diana had been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Her inurnment will be at a later date at the White’s Chapel, in Gladstone, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories