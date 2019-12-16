Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Diana S. Taylor, 75

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Diana S. Taylor, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born March 4, 1944 in New Jersey.
Diana was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School, where she enjoyed drama club. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1967.
Diana began her social work career of 35 years, including being the Director of the Shelter for Abused Women in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Veronica (Treinen) Vawter; brother, James Vawter and friend, Charles “Bud” Buffey.
Survivors include her daughter, Natalie Taylor; siblings, Ted Vawter, Larry Vawter, Fran McClain; and uncle, Larry Treinen.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. Temperatures were on the cold side as we will only see highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories