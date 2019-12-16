Diana S. Taylor, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was born March 4, 1944 in New Jersey.

Diana was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School, where she enjoyed drama club. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1967.

Diana began her social work career of 35 years, including being the Director of the Shelter for Abused Women in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Veronica (Treinen) Vawter; brother, James Vawter and friend, Charles “Bud” Buffey.

Survivors include her daughter, Natalie Taylor; siblings, Ted Vawter, Larry Vawter, Fran McClain; and uncle, Larry Treinen.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.