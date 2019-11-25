Clear

Diana (Smith) Hankins,77, St. Joseph, Missouri

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Diana (Smith) Hankins,77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was born September 17, 1942.
She married Burton Hawkins November 23, 1991, who survives her of the home.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Smith (Hughes); and brother, Terry Smith.
Survivors include Burton Hankins; Daughter, Megan Wiseman (Raleigh, North Carolina); Sons, Harris “Rusty” Griggs (Kansas City, Kansas), Aaron Hankins (Waco, Texas) and Sean Hankins (Astoria, Oregon); brother, Wayne M. Smith; sister, Shelly M. Smith; eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farwell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

