Obituary

Diane Bach

1954-2019

Diane Bach, 64, Rohnert Park, California, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

She was born May 2, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Berly (Ramm) Hudson.

Survivors include children, Michael Myers, Billy Myers, Tracis Myers and Jason Bach; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a dear friend of hers, Muna Ghanayem; several nieces and nephews

