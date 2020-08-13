Diane Christine Pace 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born February 20, 1952 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Kennedy High School and Missouri Western with a Bachelors degree in Accounting. She worked as an accountant in St. Joseph. She enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening, crafts of all kinds, reading, bowling, roller skating, and scuba diving, and she loved westerns. She was a member of the Non Traditional Student Association at Missouri Western, the AMA honor society and the Green Valley Baptist Church. Diane was preceded in death by mother, Mary Sheehan and step father Bill, father, James Varvaris, and a brother, James Varvaris. Survivors include husband, Gary Pace, son, Erik (Holly) Pace, Kansas City, MO, daughter, Sarena Olson, Atchison, KS, four grandchildren: Antoinette Olson, Alanna Olson, Blake Olson, and Alexa Olson, great grandchildren, Isabella, Eliena, Paisley, and Makinley, sisters, Kathy Varvaris, and Irene Borchardt. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Faucett Cemetery, the family kindly request memorials in lieu of flowers to Missouri Western State University in the name of Diane Pace for Scholarship in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.