With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the death of Diane Elizabeth (Doolan) Otterberg, 77.

Born April 13, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO, she graduated from Bishop LeBlond in 1962 and worked in retail for almost 20 years of her life.

Diane was a devoted Christian woman that gave everything to her husband, children and grandchildren.

She had the privilege to travel everywhere with her husband. She spent most of her free time gardening, playing tennis, cleaning around the house, and cooking for everyone, of course.

Diane was a ray of light that lit up every room she walked into. She was friends with every single person she met and there wasn’t one person that went unfed or unattended. She will be very missed by everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Doolan; sister, Mary Ann Gawatz.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Gretchen Otterberg, and Heidi Otterberg-Casey (Pat Casey); grandchildren, Hannah Otterberg, Josef Snooks, Olivia McGuire (Jackson), Shannon Casey, Ryan Casey, and Evan Casey (Maggie); great-grandchild, Alma and two on the way; and sister, Cathy Buckley.

Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 P.M. Monday, Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.