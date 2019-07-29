Clear
Diane Gray, 78, Savannah, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00PM - 6:30PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Service Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:00AM First Baptist Church Savannah 500 E Pawnee St Savannah, Missouri 64485

Obituary
Diane Gray
1941-2019

Diane Gray, 78, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born on January 16, 1941 in Cainsville, Missouri to Wayne and Pauline Helton, and was raised in Gallatin, Missouri.
Diane was a long-time employee of the Home Bank in Savannah, Missouri.
She loved watching her sons and grandchildren excel in football, basketball, track, volleyball, and fast pitch softball. She also loved cooking for her family and made amazing fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy. Diane had a plaque in her kitchen which read “Mimi’s Kitchen, Kids Eat Free.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband Darrel Gray.
Survivors include children; Rodney (Terri), Randy (Kathy), and Russell Gray (Kim), grandchildren; Logan (Andrea), Quinn, Cassie, Drew Gray (Kate), and Hilari McLaughlin (Jordan), greatgrandchildren; Adalynn, Levi, and Whitley Gray.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tuesday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.
