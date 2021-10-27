Diane Louise Wright 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. health care center. She was born March 7, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Virginia and Harley Spillman. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1959, and she retired from the City of St. Joseph as a Parking Lot Cashier. She then worked as a lunch room lady for the St. Joseph School District. She enjoyed the casino, playing cards, doing yard work, and Diane was a member of RLDS. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, James Wright, her parents, and a son, Wesley Nigh, Jr. Survivors include: daughter, Kelley Smyth, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Christopher Wesley Nigh, Cruise Smyth, and Daytona Smyth, great granddaughter, Callie Nigh, sisters, Harlene (J.P.) Pankau, Connie (Dick) Smothers, and Shirley (Larry) Herring all of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
