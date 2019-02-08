Diane M. Wisdom, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at LaVerna Village of Savannah, surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born on October 28, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Hubert Lee and Norma (Culp) Jordan. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

Mrs. Wisdom retired from St. Joseph Transit after twelve years of employment, and previously worked at Laidlaw Transit and for the St. Joseph School District.

Diane was an avid bingo player and dog lover and enjoyed bowling on a local league for many years.

Diane married Quentin Wisdom on November 18, 1960. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2016.

Mrs. Wisdom was also preceded in death by her son, Clinton Lee Wisdom and infant son, Casey Garold Wisdom.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wisdom-Strayer (Rex), St. Joseph, MO; granddaughter, Anna Leigh Wisdom; great-grandson, Drake Wisdom; step-grandsons, Travis Strayer (Stephanie) and Trent Strayer (Amanda); step-great-grandchildren, Courtney, Nick, Sage, Clayton, Jake, Morgan and Christian; three nieces, Twyla Major, Kim Smith-Marti, Bethany Potter and nephew, Steve Boeh.

Memorial Service 7:00 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday..

The family has requested memorial donations to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund.

