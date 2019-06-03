Diane Marie Carolus August 28, 1948 - May 31, 2019

Diane Marie Carolus, 70, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born August 28, 1948 in St. Joseph, daughter of Stella and Miles Roberts. She graduated from Benton High School, and St. Joseph Junior College. She worked at Mead/Westab as a office clerk. She enjoyed genealogy, and she was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Diane was preceded in death by husband, George Carolus, father, Miles Roberts, mother, Stella Cecelia Roberts, and brother, John Roberts. Survivors include: son, Chris Walker of St. Joseph, sister, Judy (John) Kelley of Faucett, MO, sister-in-law, Patty Roberts of Prairie Village, KS, aunt, Mary Makos of St. Joseph, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ms. Carolus has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon June 8, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center.