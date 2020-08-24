Diane Sipes, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was born June 9, 1942 to Paul and Alice Fetty.

She worked at Heartland Regional Medical Center for several years until retiring.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Sipes; and brother, Dave Fetty.

Survivors include daughter, Vickie McDonald (Mike); sisters, Dixie Furr (Don) and Debi Bravo (Bill), grandchildren, Cali Punzo (Preston) and Riley McDonald; great grandchildren, Regann, Mason and Presli Punzo and Carter McDonald; and her close friend and neighbor, Fonda Westerman.

Celebration of Life 3:00 PM, Sunday, Sept 6, R.O.C. Fellowship, 2606 Sycamore Ct., St. Joseph. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.