Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dianna Lorraine Fick, 62

Dianna Lorraine Fick, 62, of Braymer, passed away September 22, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:29 PM

Braymer, MO- Dianna Lorraine Fick, 62, of Braymer, passed away September 22, 2021. Dianna was born November 6, 1958 to Donnie Drex and Mary Lorraine (Vickers) Pickering.
Dianna was a 1976 graduate of Braymer High School. She worked for Research Medical Hospital for 29 years, she went to school at Penn Valley got her associates Degree in Medical Assistant, and also attended School of Natural Healing to be a massage therapist. In her early years she co-owned and operated Bubba's Top Secret BBQ and competed in The American Royal BBQ competitions. She loved to cook and bake, enjoyed fishing. She was a social butterfly, she loved meeting new people, hanging out at coffee shops and diners.
Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Becky and brother Dennis.
Dianna is survived by: brother, Danny Pickering, Cameron, MO; sisters, Donna (Harvey) Wright, Chestnut Ridge, MO, Jody (Bryan) York, Blue Springs, MO; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date and time.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories