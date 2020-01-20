Clear
Dianne Arthur (Lewis), 60

Visitation: Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 West 3rd Street, Cameron, MO 64429.

Dianne Arthur
1959-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Teresa Dianne Arthur, Cameron, 60, passed away January 16, 2020.
Dianne was born January 31, 1959 in Bethany, Missouri to Everett and Jeannine (King) Lewis.
They precede her in death.
Dianne was a 1977 graduate of Cameron High School and attended college.
She served as the executive assistant to the CEO at NW Electric Cooperative for many years, until her retirement.
Survivors include, husband/companion, David Klindt, of the home; son, Brett (Allison) Arthur, Richmond, MO and daughter, Lindsey (Chet) Ellsworth, Princeton, MO; step-daughter, Ronda (Adlai) Riekhof, St. Joseph, MO; step-sons, Randy (Karen) Klindt, Kansas City, MO and Ryan (Kelly) Klindt, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Abe, Malorie, Colton, Brodie, Tessa, Ashton (Misti), Caleb (Megan), Landan, Gabriel, Hannah, Nolan, Jared and Ainsley; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Chloe; sisters, Rhonda (John) Clayton, Marla (Vernon) Coy and Kristie (Cletus) Engelken.
Dianne and David were members of the Cameron Veterans Golf Club. Her hobbies included golfing, traveling and gardening. Dianne was a devout Christian who loved her children, grandchildren and her dogs.
Dianne’s bright, loving personality will be missed by all.
Visitation: 2:00- 5:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Poland Thompson Funeral
Home, Cameron, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Green Hills Women’s Shelter.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri

