Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dianne's Obituary
Dianne Kay Phillips, 75, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born February 6, 1944 in Lima, OH, daughter of Ruth and Dale Gossard. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, cooking, being at the beach and in the woods. Dianne was preceded in death by parents and brother, Lynn Gossard. Survivors include, children, James (Kathy) Anglin and Nicholas (Chantel) Anglin, sister, Karen Miller, grandchildren, Crystal (Tyson), Tina (Adam), Joshua, William, Wesley, Kendall, Delana, Lilyanna, great-grandchildren, O'Lyvia, Tyson, Bryson, Abel, Dominic and, Isabellla, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Ms. Phillips has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
