Dianne's Obituary

Dianne Kay Phillips, 75, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born February 6, 1944 in Lima, OH, daughter of Ruth and Dale Gossard. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, cooking, being at the beach and in the woods. Dianne was preceded in death by parents and brother, Lynn Gossard. Survivors include, children, James (Kathy) Anglin and Nicholas (Chantel) Anglin, sister, Karen Miller, grandchildren, Crystal (Tyson), Tina (Adam), Joshua, William, Wesley, Kendall, Delana, Lilyanna, great-grandchildren, O'Lyvia, Tyson, Bryson, Abel, Dominic and, Isabellla, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Ms. Phillips has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.