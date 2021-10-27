Clear
Dionne Lee Embrey, 81

Dionne Lee Embrey, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:29 PM

On March 14, 1940 he was born to James and Rose (Fattig) Embrey in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dionne married Janet Marie Brown on April 18, 1958. She preceded him in death in August 2004.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading and spending time with the grandchildren.
Dionne was preceded in death by his parents and wife; brothers, Leslie, Gerald, Dean, Danny, Donald; sister, Colleen.
Survivors include daughters, Rhonda Shaw (Darryl), Dianna Embrey, Wanda Wisneski (Robert), Janine Embrey (Gary Smith); son, Jamie Embrey; sister, Ruth Thompson; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; long-time friends, Eddie Whitten, Roger Scott, Jerry Caton; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Mosaic Hospice.

