Dixie Ann Brooke February 14, 1939 - September 6, 2019

Dixie A. Brooke, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Dixie was born on February 14, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Clarence and Virginia (Tottten) Shaw. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Platte Business College.

Dixie married James Brooke on April 30, 1982, they celebrated thirty-seven years of marriage. He survives her of the home.

Mrs. Brooke worked as an administrative assistant for the Edward D. Jones & Co. in St. Joseph for many years.

Dixie was an avid reader, and enjoyed camping, hiking and exercising. Jim and Dixie spent many winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, at the Sunrise RV Resort where they made many life long friends.

Dixie is also survived by her son, Kurtis Jordan (Jacqueline); daughter, Kimberly Calvert (Lee); grandson, Brian Calvert and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Calvert.

Services 10:00 AM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family to receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at our chapel.

The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Dixie and the family requests memorial donations be made to to Mosaic Hospice.