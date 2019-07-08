Dixie's Obituary

Dixie Belle Tilman 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home. She was born June 29, 1928 in Hocomo, MO, daughter of the late Retta and Zadock Postle, and has lived in Caufield, MO with her husband, then moved back to St. Joseph late. She was a Homemaker, who worked with her husband Charles at the Tilman Radio TV Service, in the South Side of St. Joseph in the 60' and 70's. She loved her flower gardening in the summer time. She was famous for her pecan brittle, making countless batches for her children, grandchildren and their friends and events. Dixie's pecan brittle traveled with Musher Rick on the Alaskan Iditarod dog sled race in 2018 and it was delivered to him by sons Ron and Bobby. She was a member of the former King Hill United Methodist Church. Dixie was preceded in death by husband, Charles Winferd Tilman, her parents, and a sister, Mackie Jean Williams. Survivors include, four children: Steven Tilman, St. Joseph, MO, Ronald Tilman, Kansas City, KS, Barbara (Terry) Miller, St. Joseph, MO, Bobby Tilman, Springfield, MO, grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Hayley, Trisha, Brett, Kyle, Brian, and Ronnie, 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services and Interment will be at the Fowler Cemetry, Caufield, Missouri. Pastor Wayne Stewart officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.