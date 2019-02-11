Dixie L. Barbosa April 9, 1927 - February 11, 2019

Dixie L. Barbosa

1927-2019

Dixie L. Barbosa, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 9, 1927, in Martinsville, Missouri.

Dixie married E.C. Pelen Barbosa on November 11, 1946. He preceded her in death July 1, 2006.

She was employed by Seitz and other packing plants. Dixie started The Tamale House at Holy Rosary Parish, and in 1966, she and her husband started Barbosa’s Restaurant, which operated until 2004.

Dixie was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and assisted with the Open Door Food Kitchen for years.

She was also preceded in death by her three infant children, Regina, Espiridion, and Thomas Barbosa; son, Stephen Barbosa; and parents, Ivan and Oreana (Craiger) Gentry; and sister, Izola (Datie) Wenzworth.

Survivors include daughter, Judy Barbosa, St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Blake Barbosa, Daisy Frisch (Tony), Poppy Sullivan (Jeff), Ryan Barbosa (Erica), Luke Heitman (Becca), and Gavin Heitman (Frank); 12 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Parker, Espiridion “Reid”, Lily, Beckett, Finn, Sophie, Oliver, Brody, Hayden, Mason, and Olive; two great-great-grandchildren, Imre and Covie; three sisters, Ella Mae Horn, Lois Lyon, and Margaret Wolfe; brother, John Gentry; daughter-in-law, Donna Barbosa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Wednesday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the MIR House of Prayer. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.