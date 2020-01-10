Dixie Melanise Wilson, 86

DIXIE MELANISE WILSON

Dixie Melanise Wilson passed away December 29, 2019 in St. Joseph, MO. Her son Tom was by her side. Most people never knew her middle name as Dixie never liked it. She was named after a nurse that cared for her mother at one time. Dixie was a long-time member of the New Market Christian Church. Dixie was born May 17, 1933 to Minnie Rae (Hawkins) and Lee Wilkerson Wilson of New Market MO. She was the youngest of four daughters. She attended elementary schools in St. Joseph, New Market and Dearborn. She graduated with honors from Dearborn High School a valedictorian in 1951. Her senior yearbook states she was first team player in everything. She participated in basketball where she lettered, orchestra, band and was editor of the year book her junior year. She was an accompanist in the annual spring music festival. Her senior year book caption read “She flies with her own wings.” Dixie did this all her life. She was always looking for things to do and ways to help other people. Upon graduation she married James B. Wilson of Guilford, MO and lived in New Market and St. Joseph, to this union one son was born, Tommy Jay Wilson. James B. Wilson was a band leader and had a music store in St. Joseph, California, and Las Vegas. In her younger days Dixie and Tommy shared homes with her longtime friend Connie in Kansas City. Dixie was employed in Des Moines, OA for Iowa Power and Light. In Kansas City, MO she worked for Manncraft in the trade show industry and then was offered an opportunity to open their Los Angeles office with Lee Rittenhouse which she did. This is where Tommy started his career in the trade show industry and worked his entire life. After working in the trade show industry, she worked for a Staffing/Temp Agency in Glendale California, while getting her real estate license. She later became a broker in California and Arizona. She later moved to Mesa, Arizona where she lived until her retirement in St. Joseph. During her retirement years she also was a volunteer for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate for children. Also, she was a volunteer election poll worker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, Georgia May Wagers, Lucy Virginia Paden, and Betty Jean Rozelle. She is survived by her son Tom and wife Margie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was Godmother to three of her great nieces, Jordan Coy, Hannah Coy, and Taylor Phillips. A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the New Market Christian Church; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Dearborn Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to New Market Christian Church. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home—Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com