Dixie Sherlene Snyder, 64

Dixie Sherlene Snyder 1956-2021 Dixie Sherlene Snyder, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:56 PM

She was born December 1, 1956 in Edina, Missouri to William and Dixie Jane (McCoy) Allen. Dixie lived in Chicago, Illinois until moving to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1983.
Dixie married Richard Snyder April 25, 1987. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed music, dancing, and camping, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; numerous aunts and uncles.
Additional survivors include children, John Suba (Leslie), Cherry Penland (Bill), Brenda Suba; grandchildren, Shawn Ashford (Jordynn), Dayonna McGaughy (Trevor), John Suba, Jr. (Brandi), Joshua Suba, LeeAnna Suba; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff Allen (Kim); sister, Deborah Allen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Life will be held at daughter, Cherry Penland’s home, 3:00 P.M. Saturday, 2009 Buckingham St. St. Joseph, MO 64506. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

