Dollie Louise Wallace June 14, 1929 - December 22, 2018

Dollie Louise Wallace 89, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Mosaic life care hospital. She was born June 14, 1929 in Andrew County, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Owen Miller. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets, and was a member of Church of God Seventh Day and Herb Club in St. Joseph. Dollie was preceded in death by husband, Roy Dean Wallace, her parents, brothers, Sylvester, Theodore, and Melvin Miller, sisters, Goldie Perks, Bertha Young, Mary Alice Broce, Annie Eliza Parker, Martha E Deweese, Frances Smith, and Leona Hamilton. Survivors include, daughter, Susan Wallace of the home, son, Dwight Wallace, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Rose Marie Reynolds of Lacygne, KS, and sister in law, Joy Walter of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Church of God Seventh Day Christian in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.