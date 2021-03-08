Clear
Dolly Elizabeth Richardson, 90

Dolly Elizabeth (Gentry) Richardson, 90 of Cameron, passed away March 4, 2021 at a healthcare facility in Cameron, MO due to COVID 19 related complications.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:00 PM

Winston, MO – Dolly Elizabeth (Gentry) Richardson, 90 of Cameron, passed away March 4, 2021 at a healthcare facility in Cameron, MO due to COVID 19 related complications. Dolly was born August 11, 1930 to Lloyd and Stella (Fore) Gentry in Turney, MO.
Dolly married Dale Richardson on December 26, 1949; he preceded her in death in 1998. Dolly was a farm wife and enjoyed life on the farm. She especially enjoyed working in the garden and growing the best tasting vegetables, especially her strawberries and tomatoes. In addition to working on the farm, she was a substitute cook for the Cameron Schools and a cook at the Cameron Community Hospital. Dolly was a member of the First Christian Church of Cameron, MO.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Jewell and Albert, sister Iona Lane, and grandson Jonathon Richardson.
Dolly is survived by her son John(Michele) Richardson, Weatherby, MO, daughter Nancy VerHagen, St. Joseph, MO; two granddaughters, Misty and Heather: 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, Cameron, Missouri.
Services will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Burial at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron MO.

