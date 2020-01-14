Dolly Lonas Thrift, 87

Dolly Lonas Thrift, while surrounded by family, went to be with the Lord January 12th, 2020.

Dolly was the youngest of three children, born in Manassas, VA to Leonard L. & Margaret (Chocklette) Lonas on July 9, 1932. She lived a full, active, and vibrant 87 years of life. While living in Manassas, she graduated from Osburne High School in 1947 and attended Longwood University.

She met and married 1st Lieutenant William (Bill) Thrift (USAF) in 1954. Dolly enjoyed living in Germany where daughter Peggy was born in 1956, Washington D.C. where daughter Terry was born in 1960, Alaska where they survived the devastating earthquake of 1964, New York and Oklahoma before settling in Tupelo, MS in 1970.

Dolly worked for Lee County Chancery Clerk for 32 years prior to retirement. In 2012 Dolly and Bill moved to Saint Joseph, MO to be near daughter, Terry Hurst. Dolly was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a lifelong avid weekly Bridge player. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo, and Ashland United Methodist in Saint Joseph.

Dolly was preceded in death by parents Leonard and Margaret, brothers Leonard and Joe, husband Bill, and daughter Peggy Greer. Survivors include daughter Terry Hurst (Mike); grandchildren Ginny Prillhart (James), Jeremy Tate, Laura Nold (Austin), Sarah Abbott (Andrew), Anna Plackemeier (Seth), and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dolly cherished her family and loved spending time with all of them. Dolly had genuine southern charm and never met a stranger. Though her earthly life began in Virginia and ended in Missouri, she was quick to tell you Tupelo, Mississippi was where she called home.

Services will be held in Tupelo, MS at Holland Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday January 17th during the hours of 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Saturday January 18th at 10:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Source Medical Clinic at P.O. Box 637, Maryville, MO 64468.