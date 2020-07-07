Topeka, Kansas - Dolores A. Jackson, 89, of formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away July 5, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.

Dolores was born on August 8, 1930 in Rulo, Nebraska to Charles E. and Alice (Bowhay) Frederick.

She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, Kansas. Dolores worked as a hotel clerk.

Dolores married Marion John Jackson on October 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1972.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kathryn Ann Jackson in 1969, brother, Eddie Frederick and 3 grandchildren.

Survivors; sons, Michael Jackson, Virgil Leland Jackson and Jerry Jackson all of Topeka, Kansas.

11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Brothers, Richard Frederick, Marysville, Missouri

Bill Frederick, Falls City, Nebraska

Sisters, Charlene McCormick, Neosho, Missouri

Ruth Mullins, Salem, Nebraska

Graveside service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020

At the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials: Plaza West Healthcare, Topeka, Kansas