Dolores Ann Helmich

November 28, 1938 - March 9, 2019

Delores Ann Helmich 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. She was born November 28, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Freda and Thomas Parker Sr. She was a preschool and Kindergarten teacher at the South Park Christian Academy for 12 plus years teaching with her mother many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many other children. Dolores was a long time member of the South Park Assembly of God, now called the River. She also attended her brothers church's, Jesus Apostolic Holiness Church and the Cornerstone Community Church. Dolores was preceded in death by husband, Henry Lawrence Helmich, her parents, son, Robert Allen Ferris, sister in law, Linda May Parker, sister, Shirley J. Hoffman. Survivors include, daughters, Patty Maxon of the home and Debbie Lynn Ferris, sons, Mark Helmich, Eddie Ferris, and Roger Ferris, brothers, Rev. Ronald (Mical) Parker, and Rev. Thomas Parker, grandchildren she raised: Ben (Roseanne) Helmich, Crystal Maxon, Erin Buckler, Erica Norris, Matthew Ferris, and Lora Armstrong, as well as many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, Malynn, Kaden, Traden, and Karissa. Funeral services are pending at this time: The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the online obituary tribute fund at ruppfuneral.com or in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.