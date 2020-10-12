Clear
Dolores Dawson, 81

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dolores Dawson
1939-2020

Dolores Dawson, 81, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born March 19, 1939, in Rea, Missouri, to Paul and Jenny Caraway.
Dolores married Edward Dawson. He preceded her in death in 1993.
She had worked as a caregiver.
Dolores enjoyed puzzles, reading, baking and bird watching. She loved her cats and friends, but especially loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne David Caraway; daughters, Sherry Bennett and June Barnes; and a son, Matthew Carter.
Survivors include children, Elmer Bennett Jr. (Jamie), Charlotte Poland (Ronnie) and Larry Carter (Stacey); grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason and Justin Poland, Steve Dotson, Brook Lanham, Silas, Allison and Matthew Carter; and Christopher, Christa and Nichole Bennett; step-grandson, Jason Words; numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Graveside Memorial Service and Interment 2:00 p.m. Saturday Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After strong winds and a little precipitation temperatures dropped slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
