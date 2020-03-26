Dolores Kathleen Lynch, 96, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Maryville Living Center. She was born February 13, 1924 in Conception, MO, daughter of Julia and Jack Lynch. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Conception. She worked at Magoon's Delicatessen as an Assistant Manager. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading. Dolores was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Linus Lynch, Rita Brady, Robert Lynch, Kenny Lynch, Mary Lou Schauer, Julianna Engstrom, Connie Lynch and Ronnie Lynch. Survivors include niece, Sharon Hope of St Joseph, sisters, Stella (Delbert) Wiederholt of Iowa, and Betty Pappert of Salem, OR, her dear friends Richard Magoon and Molly Albers and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass and Inurnment at St. Columba Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation for Mosaic Hospice and the Maryville Livng Center for the care they provided. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.