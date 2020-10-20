Dolores Kelsey, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away, October 18, 2020. Dolores was born November 15, 1931 in St. Joseph, to Colman W. and Flossie B. (Silvey) Heppard.

She had worked at Standard Brands, Noma Lights, Whittaker Cable, and retired from Sherwood Medical.

She married Charles William "Bill" Kelsey and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Survivors include nieces, Peg Pillsbury (Norman), Diane Gibson (Robert), Carla Myers ; nephews David Heppard, Robert Heup, Steven Heup; her best friends Lea Curd and Iola Riggs; other relatives and friends.

She loved traveling and dancing.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Velvet Sommer officiating.