Dolores Kelsey, 88

Graveside Service: Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 1:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dolores Kelsey, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away, October 18, 2020. Dolores was born November 15, 1931 in St. Joseph, to Colman W. and Flossie B. (Silvey) Heppard.

She had worked at Standard Brands, Noma Lights, Whittaker Cable, and retired from Sherwood Medical.

She married Charles William "Bill" Kelsey and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Survivors include nieces, Peg Pillsbury (Norman), Diane Gibson (Robert), Carla Myers ; nephews David Heppard, Robert Heup, Steven Heup; her best friends Lea Curd and Iola Riggs; other relatives and friends.

She loved traveling and dancing.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Velvet Sommer officiating.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
