Dolores Rueckert, 90, Maitland, Missouri, formerly of Platte Woods, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.
On October 10, 1931 she was born to Charles and Mildred (Ericson) Doupnik in Belleville, Kansas.
Dolores married Harold Rueckert on March 8, 1949. He precedes her in death.
She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She also loved listening and dancing to polka music.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Sue Milsap.
Survivors include her children, Brian Rueckert (Jenny), Joseph Rueckert, Susan Wilson (Gary), Cathie McCall (Arturo); 9 grandchildren; brother, Charles Edward Doupnik, Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, First Christian Church, 402 East 5th Street, Mound City, Missouri, 64470. The family will gather with friends prior to the service starting at 10:30 A.M.
