Don A. Frazier

1938-2020

Don A. Frazier, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

He was born February 9, 1938 in Gallatin, Missouri; the only child to Robert V. and Goldie (Ackley) Frazier.

Don married Dina K. Grimes February 10, 1962 at Wyatt Park Christian Church; she survives of the home.

Don was a member of the football team and track and field team at Grant City High School when they were Grand River Conference Champions in football in 1955 and track in 1956.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business in 1962 from Northwest Missouri State.

Don lived in Dallas, Texas for 38 years where he was owner and President of Implantable Technology.

He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. Don served in the Missouri Air National Guard as Master Sergeant during the Vietnam conflict for six years.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Larry Frazier; brother-in-law, Richard Edwards and nephew, Scott Edwards.

Survivors include wife of 58 years, Dina K.; children, Gregory A. Frazier (M.J.), Brooke Tiller (Steven); grandchildren, Catherine Frazier, T. Hart Tiller, Annabelle Tiller; cousins, Cheryl Wilson, Susan Frazier; sister-in-law, Janet Edwards; brother-in-law, Robert E. Grimes; and 3 nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M., Friday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Ashland United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.