Don Bischoff February 28, 1942 - November 14, 2018

Don Bischoff

1942-2018

Don Bischoff, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

He was born February 28, 1942 in Beverly, Kentucky to John and Donna (Swift) Bischoff.

Don married Marilyn Kay Steele June 21, 1969. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and Hospital Financial Management Association. Don also volunteered at Heartland Hospital and Interserve for 15 years.

He enjoyed volunteering, ministry, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Smith.

Additional survivors include children, Michael John Bischoff (Jenny), Sharon M. McMichael (Kevin), Christina Kingham-Bischoff (Harry); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Riley, Isaiah, Grace, Micah, and Alma; sisters, Joyce Bodin and Bobbi Ernst (Bill); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 24, 2018, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.