Don Bischoff
1942-2018
Don Bischoff, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
He was born February 28, 1942 in Beverly, Kentucky to John and Donna (Swift) Bischoff.
Don married Marilyn Kay Steele June 21, 1969. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and Hospital Financial Management Association. Don also volunteered at Heartland Hospital and Interserve for 15 years.
He enjoyed volunteering, ministry, gardening and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Smith.
Additional survivors include children, Michael John Bischoff (Jenny), Sharon M. McMichael (Kevin), Christina Kingham-Bischoff (Harry); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Riley, Isaiah, Grace, Micah, and Alma; sisters, Joyce Bodin and Bobbi Ernst (Bill); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 24, 2018, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Don Bischoff February 28, 1942 - November 14, 2018
- Melvin R. Trail Sr. September 16, 1942 - November 11, 2018
- Gail Ann Parker November 28, 1959 - November 02, 2018
- Raymond "Ray" T. Guardado October 30, 1942 - May 1, 2018
- Val Junior Riggs December 2, 1942 - August 30, 2018
- Lloyd Francis Cox, Sr. December 26, 1942 - September 30, 2018
- Frank Caw, Jr. February 08, 1961 - September 28, 2018
- Michael "Big Mike" Johnston November 28, 1961 - March 30, 2018
- Jennifer Eileen Martin November 22, 1962 - April 28, 2018
- Sarah Lee West November 01, 1934 - September 28, 2018