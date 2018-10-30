Don E. Embrey, 70, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 29, 2018, at the SSM Health/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Don was born on September 12, 1948, in St. Joseph, MO. His parents were James Garland and Rose Ann (Fattig) Embrey. They preceded him in death. He was also receded by his brother Danny Embrey.

Don graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, and had attended college. He liked tools and working with his hands, he loved to help people and was a devoted family man. He really liked to draw.

He retired as a grocery store manager in Atchison, KS, and Kansas City. He had formerly worked at Safeway and Price Chopper stores.

On June 1, 1971, in Miami, OK, Donald was united in marriage to Judith Ann Bailey, and she survives of the home in Maryville.

He is survived by his 3 children, Shannon Embrey, Maryville, Stephen Embrey, Kansas City, MO, and Travis Embrey, Maryville.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.