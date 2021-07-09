Don Euler, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home.

Don was born on September 27, 1932 in Wathena, Kansas to the late Henry and Georgia (Bailey) Euler. He was a graduate of Wathena High School.

Mr. Euler served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

Don was very dedicated to his working career, retiring as an electrician from Quaker Oats after forty years, and then worked as a driver for OATS Transportation for twenty years.

Don was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was a car enthusiast.

Don married Mary Ann Hewins on May 6, 1970. They celebrated fifty-one years of marriage and to the union two sons were born. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Ann, of the home; two sons, Todd (Michele) Euler and Brandon (Jessica Velazquez) Euler; two granddaughters, Hope and Elle Euler and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Don, was preceded in death by two brothers, Grant and Paul Euler and his sister, Pauline Freel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his sweet caregiver of 3 years, Kim Venable.

Services 10:00 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:00 AM Friday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Mosaic Hospice.