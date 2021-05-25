Clear
Don R. Kennedy, 70

Don R. Kennedy, 70, of Turney, passed away May 14, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:07 PM

Turney, MO- Don R. Kennedy, 70, of Turney, passed away May 14, 2021. Don was born January 8, 1951 to Earl and Frances L. (McCrary) Kennedy in Cameron, MO.
Don was a graduate of Penny High School, Hamilton, Mo. He married Karen J. Mosel June 5, 1971. They would have been celebrating 50 years of marriage this June. Don was a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed working around the farm. He was a member of the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by son, Chad Kennedy; brother J.R. Kennedy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Fern Mosel; brother-in-law, Sonny Mosel; sister-in-law, Marcia Clark.
Don is survived by his wife Karen of the home; daughters, Julie (Jonathan) Kolster, Lathrop, MO, Holly Kennedy, Turney, MO; grandchildren, Willie (Tanna) Hunt, Marty (Christy) Hunt, Nate Johnson, Kennedy Johnson; parents Earl and Louise Kennedy, Kidder, MO; brother Greg Kennedy, Kidder, MO; sister Janet McGee, Gallatin, MO; brother-in-law George Mosel, Turney; sister-in-law, Ellen (Harold) Hiskett, Gallatin, MO; sister-in-law Fern (Ron) Bradshaw, Lake Placid, FL; nieces and nephews.
Memorial fund to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, North Kansas City, MO.
Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 6:00-8:00PM Monday May 17. Burial Turney Cemetery, Turney, MO.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
