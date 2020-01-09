Don Sherman, 76

On Wednesday, January 1st, 2020, Don L. Sherman, loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 76.

Don was born on February 28th, 1943. He was raised by his grandparents in St. Joseph, MO. After school he joined the army for a brief period before being honorably discharged. He later married Marilynn Nolan and they had four children. Don ran a successful business for many years in St. Joseph until he retired in his early 60’s. He was a life long supporter of the Leukemia Society and UNICEF. He developed a passion for watching sports in his retirement years and loved football. He was an exceptionally intelligent person who loved reading and had a very quick wit. He was always fun to be around and loved to make people smile. He truly loved life and valued the joy that friends and family brought him.

Don is survived by his three sons; Mike Sherman, Brian Sherman, D Byron, and granddaughter, Lindsay Sherman.

Friends and family whose lives were touched by Don are welcome to attend a graveside funeral service that will be held on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 AM at Memorial Cemetery in Saint Joseph, MO.