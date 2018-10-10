Don Ussary, 83, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on December 21, 1934 in Faucett, Missouri to the late Charles and Hazel (Richards) Ussary. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Missouri Western State College.

Mr. Ussary served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Don married Donna Sheeks on September 29, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri and recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Mr. Ussary was general manager for Dugdale Packaging Company and then worked at Quaker Oats until their closing. In addition, Don was an insurance agent for Andrew County Mutual for thirty four years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Savannah.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna, of the home; son, Brad (Laura) Ussary, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Janet Ussary, Mound City, MO and three grandchildren, Brett, Seth and Lexi Ussary.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Services 11:30 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:30 AM Saturday. Interment Faucett Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.