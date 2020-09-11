Don Walkup

1929-2020

Don Walkup, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was born April 19, 1929 to Donald and Lillian (Robertson) Walkup.

Don served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He married the love of his life, Betty Harder on September 30, 1956; she survives of the home.

Don retired from the insurance industry in 1990.

He was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist Church for 60 years and served on the Administrative Board and Trustee Board. Don belonged to Lodge #189, A.F. & A.M., Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason, High-Twelve Club #49 and a member of the Silver & Gold Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ray Walkup and sister, Wanda Engel.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty; son, Jeff Walkup (Joey Babay), Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughters, Jane Graves (Brad), St. Joseph, Missouri, Julie McIlroy (Mike), Lee’s Summit, Missouri;; grandchildren, Hailey Andrews (Dave), Tyler McIlroy (Katie), Melanie Cole (Matthew), all of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Knox, Jude, Wren, Juniper, extended family and friends.

We will miss his sense of humor and ability to make friends wherever he went.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Francis Street First United Methodist Church.