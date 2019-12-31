Dona O. Russell, 95

Dona O. (Argent) Russell, 95 of Savannah, MO passed away December 28, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

Dona was born September 24, 1924 in Hampton, IA. Her parents were Harold Charles Argent and Dora Clara Luhring.

Dona attended Hampton school system. After graduation she moved to San Diego, CA and worked for the U.S. Civil Service with the U.S. Navy.

On September 21, 1954 she married Gerald D. Russell in San Diego, CA. Upon Gerald’s retirement from the Navy, they moved to Macks Creek, MO. In1963 they moved the family to Savannah, MO were they raised three children. Dona worked for Inter-Serve until her retirement. Dona was a Christian and a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, flowers, crocheting, reading, and visiting historical sites.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister, Audrey Kohlstedt and step-daughter, Barbara Mann Barnett.

Her survivors include: her son, John (Debbie) Russell of Savannah, MO, daughters Karen (Rocky) Roach of Rea, MO, Rebecca (Becky) Morgan and fiancée Lawrence Rohrer of Wathena, KS. Grandchildren include Shawna (T.J.) Lake of Troy, KS and Craig (Whitney) Russell of Stanberry, MO. Step-grandchildren include DurRinda Mix of Independence MO, RaDonna (Terry) Scroggins of Magnolia, TX, James Mann of Las Vegas, NV, John (Maggie) Mann of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Great-grandchildren are Mackail, Clara, and Morgan Lake. Brother-in-law R.J. Kohlstedt, and niece Janet Kohlstedt and nephew, John (B. J.) Kohlstedt; numerous great nieces, nephews, step- grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heaton Bowan Smith; Savannah Chapel, Inurnment will follow at the Savannah Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton- Bowan Smith; Savannah Chapel.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church or Savannah Rolling Hills Library.