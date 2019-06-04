Obituary

Dona Richardson Kemmer

1931-2019

Dona Richardson Kemmer, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

She was born on August 7, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Lloyd E. and Nadine Christian Richardson.

Dona married John D. Kemmer and celebrated 63 years of marriage before he preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, and also attended Mt. St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas, and Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. Dona was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Cathedral Church, was a past president of St. Anne’s Altar Society, and sang in the adult choir she joined in 1944 after graduating from grade school. She also sang in the choir at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, Florida, where her and John would spend their winters. Dona was also a Cantor for over 30 years.

Dona and her late husband John enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada in their RV. They also traveled extensively through Europe, where they visited first cousins, and John’s parents in Germany. Dona and John would share pictures of their trips with the St. Joseph Camera Club, including photos of trip to Russia and other “iron curtain” countries, as well as a trip to China before “modern changes.”

For over 40 years, Dona enjoyed painting on porcelain. She was the founding president of two porcelain painting clubs, was a member of the St. Petersburg Porcelain Painters in Florida, and Hamilton, Missouri Club. A number of her paintings were exhibited in The World Museum of Porcelain Painting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as well as published works in porcelain trade magazines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Erma Richardson Parisoff.

Survivors include children; John Christian Kemmer, Kathy Schwamberger (Thomas), grandchildren; Aaron Michael Kemmer, John Robert Kemmer, and Christian Schwamberger, great-grandchildren; Ashlynn, Maverick, and Thomas Schwamberger, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.