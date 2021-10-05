Clear
Donald Allen Westcott, 56

Donald Allen Westcott 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021

Donald Allen Westcott 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born October 3, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, son of late Eunice and Verl Westcott. He was a roofer working at Milbourn Roofing, Roberts Roofing, and Hausman's. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing pool, woodworking, and fixing up the house. He was a very handy woodworker, a good cook, and an awesome person. Survivors include: wife, Patricia Westcott of the home, sons, Jeremy (Rachel) Westcott, and Donald Westcott Jr., daughter, Andreana (Randy) Roddie all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Makavion & Zhionna Roddie, Cyrus & Victor Westcott, brothers, Thomas (Cathy) Westcott, Savannah, MO, Vincent (Terrie) Westcott, St. Joseph, MO, Doug (Linda) Westcott of GA, and Billy (Amy) Westcott, Kingsville, MO, sisters, Denise (Rick) Slight, Springfield, MO, and Tina (Steve) Morris of Oklahoma.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis DePugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

